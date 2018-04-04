Giants' Hunter Pence: Dealing with sprained thumb
Pence was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a sprained right thumb, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
No word has come forth as to how the injury occurred or how severe it is. Gorkys Hernandez will enter the outfield to fill the void Wednesday, but Gregor Blanco will likely see regular playing time if Pence misses an extended period of time.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched for undisclosed reason•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Continues strong spring•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Back in action Saturday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Hopes to return Saturday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched with flu•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched Tuesday for undisclosed reason•
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...