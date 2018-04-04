Giants' Hunter Pence: Dealing with sprained thumb

Pence was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a sprained right thumb, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

No word has come forth as to how the injury occurred or how severe it is. Gorkys Hernandez will enter the outfield to fill the void Wednesday, but Gregor Blanco will likely see regular playing time if Pence misses an extended period of time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories