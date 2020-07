Pence (foot) had an MRI on Friday that revealed inflammation in his foot, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pence was dealing with foot soreness late in the week but felt better Friday. However, he still underwent an MRI that revealed inflammation. The outfielder isn't expected to resume running over the weekend but will continue to work on his hitting. The 37-year-old is a leading candidate to serve as the Giants' designated hitter if he's healthy once the regular season begins.