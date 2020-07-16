Pence (foot) did some gentle running Wednesday but isn't playing the field yet, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pence has been participating in intrasquad games as the designated hitter, but he was able to do some light running Wednesday as he continues to deal with inflammation in his foot. It's unclear whether he'll be ready to play the field by Opening Day on July 23, but he could still be available to play now the Giants will be able to use a DH every day.