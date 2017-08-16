Giants' Hunter Pence: Drives in two while batting second

Pence went 1-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Miami.

Joe Panik (concussion) was officially placed on the 7-day DL Tuesday, so Pence assumed his spot batting second in the lineup. The 34-year-old has picked things up at the plate this month, slashing a healthy .319/.373/.574 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 51 August plate appearances. Fantasy owners may have given up on Pence after he struggled for the majority of the season, but he is worth a second look while he is posting numbers closer to his career averages.