Giants' Hunter Pence: Drives in two while batting second
Pence went 1-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Miami.
Joe Panik (concussion) was officially placed on the 7-day DL Tuesday, so Pence assumed his spot batting second in the lineup. The 34-year-old has picked things up at the plate this month, slashing a healthy .319/.373/.574 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 51 August plate appearances. Fantasy owners may have given up on Pence after he struggled for the majority of the season, but he is worth a second look while he is posting numbers closer to his career averages.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Hits bench for Game 1•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Adds to rout with three-run homer•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Crushes seventh home run Saturday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Collects three hits Friday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...