Giants' Hunter Pence: Drives in two

Pence went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Pence came through with an RBI single in the sixth inning and eventually came around to score after swiping his second stolen base of the year. The 35-year-old is still struggling to find his footing, slashing just .195/.245/.218 on the year, though he's hitting slightly better (.241) in 29 at-bats since returning from the disabled list in early June.