Giants' Hunter Pence: Expects to play Sunday

Pence (neck) was able to hit batting practice for a second straight day and will likely return to the field for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pence was scratched from Friday's lineup with neck stiffness, but the 34-year-old was able to partake in a batting practice session and should be fully operational heading into next week.

