Giants' Hunter Pence: Experiences setback in rehab assignment

Pence will back off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento after experiencing recurring thumb soreness, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is bad news, as the veteran had already logged seven games with the River Cats and appeared to be relatively close to returning. Pence now seems to be a ways away from a full return to action. A return timetable should become clearer once he's able to resume his rehab assignment.

