Giants' Hunter Pence: Gets major-league deal
Pence signed a one-year, major-league deal with Giants on Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It was previously known that Pence had signed with the Giants, though this news clarifies that he will be on the major-league roster to begin the season. He had a resurgent 2019 campaign, during which he hit .297/.358/.552 across 83 games with the Rangers. Heading into his age-37 season, it's unlikely Pence will have a full-time role. However, he should have plenty of chances to fill in around the outfield, with the team's three projected starters all being left-handed.
