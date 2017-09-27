Giants' Hunter Pence: Heads to bench Wednesday
Pence is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Manager Bruce Bochy is sitting both Pence and Buster Posey in this one, presumably just so both are well rested for the team's final home series. Pence is batting .309/.377/.471 in September, but he has just a .704 OPS for the season, by far the lowest mark of his career. Injuries in recent seasons have lowered his floor significantly.
