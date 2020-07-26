Pence (foot) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.
Pence was also hit by a pitch in the contest. The 37-year-old outfielder served as the designated hitter Saturday and may continue to do so while working his way back from foot inflammation that arose during summer camp.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Serving as DH on Saturday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Does light running•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Diagnosed with inflammation•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Still hasn't resumed running•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Dealing with sore foot•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Brief spring training appearance•