Play

Giants' Hunter Pence: Hits bench for Game 1

Pence is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pence has only started three consecutive games, but he will catch a breather for Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Nats. Carlos Moncrief will take over in right field, batting seventh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast