Giants' Hunter Pence: Hits bench for Game 1
Pence is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pence has only started three consecutive games, but he will catch a breather for Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Nats. Carlos Moncrief will take over in right field, batting seventh.
