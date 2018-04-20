Giants' Hunter Pence: Hits DL on Friday
Pence (thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Pence underwent an MRI on his thumb Thursday, and though the results haven't been released, it seems that the results revealed something that warranted a trip to the DL. Mac Williamson will replace him on the active roster. No word has come forth as to how long Pence will be out of commission.
