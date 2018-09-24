Giants' Hunter Pence: Hitting leadoff Monday

Pence is starting in right field and hitting leadoff Monday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pence is hitting .357/.357/.643 with a homer and three RBI over the past four games (three starts), prompting manager Bruce Bochy to give him a turn atop the order with regular leadoff man Gregor Blanco on the bench. He'll face right-hander Bryan Mitchell in his first game leading off this season.