Giants' Hunter Pence: Homers, drives in three

Pence went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Pence took advantage of a rare start, hitting a two-run home run in the second inning before plating another on an RBI double in the fourth. It's been a hugely disappointing campaign for the 35-year-old, as he's slashing .215/.254/.315 with just three home runs and 22 RBI and remains without a clear path toward everyday at-bats in the San Francisco outfield.