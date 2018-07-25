Giants' Hunter Pence: Homers in start
Pence went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Mariners.
Pence has found his way into the starting lineup in two of the Giants' previous three contests due to the presence of the designated hitter on their current AL West road trip. The 35-year-old has responded well in both starts, going 4-for-9 with a double, a homer and three RBI. Manager Bruce Bochy generally starts players who homer in the club's following contest, so Pence could be in line for his third start over the last four games Wednesday. That said, the veteran's disappointing .228/.272/.307 slash line will result in a reserve outfielder role once the team resumes National League play Thursday.
