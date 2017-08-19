Play

Giants' Hunter Pence: Homers in win Friday

Pence went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Friday's 10-2 win over the Phillies.

Pence has turned his season around this month, slashing a robust .351/.413/.632 with four homers and 14 RBI through 16 August games. The 34-year-old is batting second in a Giants lineup that is finally living up to their expectations -- albeit four months too late -- providing excellent fantasy value in the process. Pence's overall numbers will look underwhelming at the end of the season, but he looks primed for a strong finish and should be rostered until his bat cools off.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast