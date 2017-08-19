Giants' Hunter Pence: Homers in win Friday

Pence went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Friday's 10-2 win over the Phillies.

Pence has turned his season around this month, slashing a robust .351/.413/.632 with four homers and 14 RBI through 16 August games. The 34-year-old is batting second in a Giants lineup that is finally living up to their expectations -- albeit four months too late -- providing excellent fantasy value in the process. Pence's overall numbers will look underwhelming at the end of the season, but he looks primed for a strong finish and should be rostered until his bat cools off.