Giants' Hunter Pence: Homers in win

Pence went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Padres.

Pence delivered a solo blast in the fifth inning -- his fourth long ball of the season -- and also came around to score twice more after reaching on an error and a single. It's been a trying campaign for the 35-year-old, but he's finishing on a high note; over his last six games he's 9-for-23 (.391) with a pair of home runs and four RBI.