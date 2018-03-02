Giants' Hunter Pence: Hopes to return Saturday

Pence (illness) is hoping to return for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Pence, who was scratched from Tuesday's spring game due to an illness, is apparently feeling much better and nearing a return to action. Assuming he gets through the remainder of camp with no issues, Pence figures to open the season as the Giants' starting left fielder.

