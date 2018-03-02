Giants' Hunter Pence: Hopes to return Saturday
Pence (illness) is hoping to return for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Pence, who was scratched from Tuesday's spring game due to an illness, is apparently feeling much better and nearing a return to action. Assuming he gets through the remainder of camp with no issues, Pence figures to open the season as the Giants' starting left fielder.
More News
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...