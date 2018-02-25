Giants' Hunter Pence: In action Sunday
Pence (neck) is batting fifth and starting in left field during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pence was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a stiff neck but was able to participate in batting practice the last two days and was never expected to miss extended time with the ailment. He'll enter the 2018 campaign as the Giants' starting left fielder and should see his offensive counting stats increase with the team's offseason acquisitions of Andrew McCutchen and Even Longoria.
More News
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...