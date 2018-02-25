Giants' Hunter Pence: In action Sunday

Pence (neck) is batting fifth and starting in left field during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pence was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a stiff neck but was able to participate in batting practice the last two days and was never expected to miss extended time with the ailment. He'll enter the 2018 campaign as the Giants' starting left fielder and should see his offensive counting stats increase with the team's offseason acquisitions of Andrew McCutchen and Even Longoria.