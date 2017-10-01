Giants' Hunter Pence: Leaves early with back injury
Pence left Sunday's game after suffering a minor back injury while making a diving catch in the outfield, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gorkys Hernandez replaced Pence after the catch. Pence will enter the final year of his contract in 2018 coming off of career-low marks in OBP (.315) and slugging percentage (.385), but he managed to play 134 games after missing 166 contests in the previous two seasons combined.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...