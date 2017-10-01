Giants' Hunter Pence: Leaves early with back injury

Pence left Sunday's game after suffering a minor back injury while making a diving catch in the outfield, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gorkys Hernandez replaced Pence after the catch. Pence will enter the final year of his contract in 2018 coming off of career-low marks in OBP (.315) and slugging percentage (.385), but he managed to play 134 games after missing 166 contests in the previous two seasons combined.