Giants' Hunter Pence: MRI comes back clean
An MRI on Pence's back came back negative, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pence exited Sunday's game after suffering a minor back injury, and further tests confirmed the issue wasn't anything overly serious. He'll have plenty of time to heal in the offseason, so Pence should enter the final year of his contract healthy. He posted career-low marks in OBP (.315) and slugging percentage (.385) this season, though he did manage to play in 134 contests after missing 166 games over the previous two seasons combined.
