Giants' Hunter Pence: Nabs first steal
Pence went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Pence mustered the only hit the Giants could manage off of Kenley Jansen in extra innings. The veteran managed to swipe second on a failed hit-and-run attempt, which is impressive considering it came against Yasmani Grandal's rocket arm behind the plate. The 35-year-old was just 3-for-7 on steal attempts over the last two years, but he looked spry off the jump in this one. If Pence can resume swiping bags at a modest rate, it would go a long way to offset the decline in power we saw last year (career low .285 slugging percentage in 2017). For now, he is a low-end fantasy option while batting in the bottom third of the Giants' order.
