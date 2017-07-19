Giants' Hunter Pence: Not in starting nine Wednesday
Pence is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Indians, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Pence is the midst of a rough slump at the plate, in which he's hitting .145 over 55 at-bats since the beginning of the month, but he gets a chance to clear his head Wednesday. Gorkys Hernandez will take his spot in the lineup, starting in right field and batting eighth.
