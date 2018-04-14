Giants' Hunter Pence: Not starting Saturday
Pence is not in the lineup Saturday against San Diego, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The off day is just Pence's second in the Giants' first 14 games. The veteran is off to a very slow start at the plate, hitting .200/.229/.222 through his first 48 plate appearances. His strikeout and walk rates sit at 31.3 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, each trending in the wrong direction from his 18.8 percent and 7.5 percent career figures. Gorkys Hernandez will start in left field in his place.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...