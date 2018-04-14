Giants' Hunter Pence: Not starting Saturday

Pence is not in the lineup Saturday against San Diego, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The off day is just Pence's second in the Giants' first 14 games. The veteran is off to a very slow start at the plate, hitting .200/.229/.222 through his first 48 plate appearances. His strikeout and walk rates sit at 31.3 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, each trending in the wrong direction from his 18.8 percent and 7.5 percent career figures. Gorkys Hernandez will start in left field in his place.