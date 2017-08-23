Giants' Hunter Pence: Not starting Wednesday
Pence (hamstring) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Brewers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Pence is being withheld from Wednesday's lineup so that he can rest his sore hamstring. With no game Thursday, manager Bruce Bochy is optimistic that Pence will be ready to go for Friday's matchup against the Diamondbacks. However, Pence's hamstring has given him trouble throughout the season, so consider him day-to-day heading into Friday.
