Giants' Hunter Pence: Out of lineup Thursday
Pence is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Pence is hitting just .172/.197/.190 through 17 games (61 plate appearances) this season, so he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series finale in order to clear his head. Gregor Blanco will bat leadoff and start in left field in his stead.
