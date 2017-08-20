Giants' Hunter Pence: Out of Sunday's lineup

Pence is out of Sunday's lineup against the Phillies, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He is swinging a hot bat, hitting .382/.462/.618 with two home runs over his last 10 games, but will take a seat for the series finale against Philadelphia. The Giants may continue to give him strategic days off as they play out the string. Carlos Moncrief will start in right field and hit eighth.