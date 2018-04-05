Giants' Hunter Pence: Pinch hits Wednesday
Pence (thumb) flew out as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Pence was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a sprained thumb, but his appearance as a pinch hitter -- in the eighth inning with the Giants up 10-1 -- all but confirms this issue isn't anything overly serious. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day. With an off day Thursday, he might be able to rejoin the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Dodgers.
