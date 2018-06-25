Giants' Hunter Pence: Plays role of hero Sunday

Pence started and went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Sunday's walkoff win over the Padres.

Pence's two-run double off of Brad Hand in the bottom of the 11th inning allowed the fans at AT&T Park to go home happy. The veteran has delivered three hits and four RBI over his last two starts, but those were his only starts over the Giants' last ten games. Mac Williamson was recently demoted to the minors after failing to produce as the club's primary left fielder, but Alen Hanson will consume the majority of those vacated starts in left, and Austin Slater remains in he mix as well. With a .196/.250/.228 slash line and a lack of regular playing time, Pence shouldn't draw much fantasy interest.