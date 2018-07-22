Giants' Hunter Pence: Reaches base three times

Pence went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base Saturday against the Athletics.

Pence got a rare start Saturday and took advantage by posting his first three-hit game of the season. He also stole his third base of the season, though he has not attempted more than one stolen base in any month this season. Given his sparse playing time and poor performance, this may go down as one his better performances of the season.