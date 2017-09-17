Giants' Hunter Pence: Remains out Sunday

Pence (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pence took a spill in the outfield during Friday's game, which led to an early exit due to back spasms. He was held out of the lineup Saturday and will again sit out Sunday. The Giants are off Monday, so Pence has a shot to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.