Giants' Hunter Pence: Resumes rehab assignment
Pence (thumb) has resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Pence suffered a setback earlier this week during his initial rehab assignment, but it appears as though the soreness in his thumb has subsided with a few more days off. Expect to see Pence participate in a couple more minor-league outings before the Giants decide to reinstate the outfield from the 10-day DL.
