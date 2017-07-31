Giants' Hunter Pence: Retreats to bench Monday

Pence is not in the lineup Monday against the A's, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pence will get the day off after playing all 11 innings in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. In his place, Carlos Moncrief will make his first major-league start in right field, batting seventh.

