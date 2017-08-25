Giants' Hunter Pence: Returns to lineup Friday

Pence (hamstring) is in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It appears that a couple days of rest were all that Pence needed to get his hamstring back to full health, as he's starting in right field and hitting second in Friday's series opener versus Arizona. Pence will look to continue his fantastic August performance, as he's hitting .333/.405/.576 with four home runs over 20 games.