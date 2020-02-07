Giants' Hunter Pence: Reunites with Giants
Pence signed with the Giants on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The terms of the deal are not yet clear. Pence won a pair of pennants with the team in the first half of last decade but slipped to two poor seasons in 2017 and 2018. A swing change spurred a surprising bounceback with the Rangers in 2019, where he hit .297/.358/.552 with 18 homers in 83 games. Injuries were an issue and are unlikely to go away completely in his age-37 season, but Pence is nevertheless a good bet to be at least a solid contributor in a part-time role when available.
More News
-
Hunter Pence: Intends to keep playing•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Won't return this season•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: May not return this season•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Not expected back this weekend•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Has injection, will join team•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 11-20
How deep does the elite tier go in 2020? Deeper than usual, with plenty of potential top earners...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...