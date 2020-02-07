Play

Pence signed with the Giants on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The terms of the deal are not yet clear. Pence won a pair of pennants with the team in the first half of last decade but slipped to two poor seasons in 2017 and 2018. A swing change spurred a surprising bounceback with the Rangers in 2019, where he hit .297/.358/.552 with 18 homers in 83 games. Injuries were an issue and are unlikely to go away completely in his age-37 season, but Pence is nevertheless a good bet to be at least a solid contributor in a part-time role when available.

