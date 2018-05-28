Giants' Hunter Pence: Role with big club uncertain
Pence (thumb) may not be guaranteed a spot on the San Francisco roster once his 20-day rehab window at Triple-A Sacramento expires, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After hitting the 10-day disabled list in mid-April with the thumb injury, began a rehab assignment with Sacramento a little over a week later, appearing in seven games before being shut down after experiencing a setback. Pence restarted the rehab assignment May 12 and has spent the last two weeks with the affiliate, batting a credible .371 over that span. While Pence has informed the Giants that he feels healthy and ready to return from the DL, the big club's commitment to Mac Williamson as its everyday left fielder leaves Pence's role on murky ground. Assuming he's amenable to fourth-outfielder duties, Pence seems more likely than not that he'll return to the Giants in that capacity, but there's a chance -- albeit slim -- that he could be released if the organization doesn't view him as an ideal bench bat. Pence is owed $18.5 million in 2018, the final season of his five-year contract extension, so it's unlikely the Giants would find a team willing to trade for an expensive outfielder in decline.
