Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched for undisclosed reason

Pence was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

No word has come forth as to why the veteran is sitting out of the contest, though it is somewhat concerning given his injury history. Prior to this incident, Pence was 4-for-18 (.222) to start the season. For Wednesday's game, Gorkys Hernandez will join the lineup to replace him.

