Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched Tuesday for undisclosed reason
Pence was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League game, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
No word has come forth as to why the veteran outfielder was removed from the lineup prior to the start of the game. Reports state that Pence took part in pregame infield practice, so it's unclear if something happened then or afterward. Nonetheless, this situation should gain some clarity relatively soon. Chris Shaw will enter the lineup in his stead.
More News
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...