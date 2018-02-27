Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched Tuesday for undisclosed reason

Pence was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League game, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

No word has come forth as to why the veteran outfielder was removed from the lineup prior to the start of the game. Reports state that Pence took part in pregame infield practice, so it's unclear if something happened then or afterward. Nonetheless, this situation should gain some clarity relatively soon. Chris Shaw will enter the lineup in his stead.