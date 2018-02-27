Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched with flu

Pence was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League game with the flu, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Pence was replaced in the lineup by Chris Shaw. Pence was able to take part in pregame infield practice before being scratched, so the issue doesn't seem like anything overly serious and he should be back in action in the near future. Despite dealing with a couple of ailments early on in camp, Pence should have plenty of time to get up to speed prior to Opening Day. He figures to enter the season as the team's starting left fielder.