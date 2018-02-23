Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched with stiff neck

Pence was scratched from Friday's spring game with a stiff neck, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Andrew McCutchen will be the only regular in the Giants' lineup for their spring opener against the Brewers as a result. Pence is at that stage in his career where the typical old-man injuries figure to pop up from time to time. When healthy, he should patrol left field and bat sixth or seventh in the lineup. Consider him day-to-day.