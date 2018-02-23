Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched with stiff neck
Pence was scratched from Friday's spring game with a stiff neck, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Andrew McCutchen will be the only regular in the Giants' lineup for their spring opener against the Brewers as a result. Pence is at that stage in his career where the typical old-man injuries figure to pop up from time to time. When healthy, he should patrol left field and bat sixth or seventh in the lineup. Consider him day-to-day.
More News
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...