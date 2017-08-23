Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched with tight hamstring
Pence was scratched from the lineup prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers due to a tight left hamstring, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pence was penciled in as the Giants' starting right fielder for Tuesday's contest but has apparently experienced some hamstring tightness during pregame warmups and will be given the night off. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward with Gorkys Hernandez taking over in right field in his stead.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Homers in win Friday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Drives in two while batting second•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Hits bench for Game 1•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Adds to rout with three-run homer•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...