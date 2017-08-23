Giants' Hunter Pence: Scratched with tight hamstring

Pence was scratched from the lineup prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers due to a tight left hamstring, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pence was penciled in as the Giants' starting right fielder for Tuesday's contest but has apparently experienced some hamstring tightness during pregame warmups and will be given the night off. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward with Gorkys Hernandez taking over in right field in his stead.