Pence (foot) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pence dealt with foot inflammation during camp that has limited his ability to run and play the field, but he'll join the Giants' lineup as the designated hitter Saturday. He'll bat fifth after missing Friday's game. It's unclear when the 37-year-old will be able to return to a fielding role.