Giants' Hunter Pence: Set for rehab assignment Friday
Pence will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Pence has been on the disabled list since April 20 with a thumb injury, but he's been making solid progress and is set to return to game action over the weekend. Barring any setbacks in his minor-league rehab assignment, the veteran outfielder shouldn't be sidelined much longer than the required 10 days on the DL.
