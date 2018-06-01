Giants' Hunter Pence: Set to return Saturday

Pence (thumb) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pence has been on the shelf with a thumb issue since April 20, but he'll return to action this weekend as the the Giants' No. 4 outfielder. The 35-year-old appeared in 17 games before landing on the disabled list, batting just .172 with one extra-base hit and three RBI.