Giants' Hunter Pence: Takes batting practice Monday
Pence (thumb) took batting practice before the Giants' tilt with the Nationals on Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports
After a MRI Thursday, Pence was placed on the 10-DL the following Friday with a thumb injury. It's probably not that serious if he's taking batting practice just three days later, but the 35-year-old's early season struggles can't be ignored. Pence is slashing an abysmal .172/.197/.190, and he's produced hard contact just 27.0 percent of the time, a career-low. Mac Williamson -- who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday -- has a hit in each of the past three games while starting in Pence's place.
