Giants' Hunter Pence: Takes seat Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Pence isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.
Pence remains hitless in his first 17 at-bats of the season, and he'll sit for Thursday's series finale against the Padres. Pablo Sandoval will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
