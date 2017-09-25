Giants' Hunter Pence: Tallies three hits Sunday

Pence went 3-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Pence entered Sunday's contest mired in an 0-for-10 slump at the plate, so his three-hit performance against the dominant Clayton Kershaw came out of left field -- or right field in his case. The 34-year-old has started five consecutive games since suffering a minor back ailment earlier this month. He should continue providing modest fantasy value while batting cleanup for the Giants down the stretch.