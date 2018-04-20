Giants' Hunter Pence: Undergoes MRI on thumb

Pence had an MRI on his thumb, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

This gives some context to Pence's recent struggles at the dish as well as his absence from Thursday's lineup. Pence is slashing just .172/.197/.386 with 22 strikeouts on the season and had just one hit in his last 17 at-bats before hitting the bench Thursday. Baggarly did not mention the results of the MRI so the severity of Pence's thumb issue is unknown at this time, but it's certainly something to monitor heading into the Giants' weekend series against the Angels.