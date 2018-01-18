Giants' Hunter Pence: Will move to left field
Pence will move to left field next season, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants will move the newly-acquired Andrew McCutchen to right field, the position where Pence has received all of his starts in the past 10 years. After a disappointing season at the plate last year, Pence's role may be reduced in 2018, especially if the Giants can add another outfielder before the start of spring training.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Could see limited role in 2018•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: MRI comes back clean•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Leaves early with back injury•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Clubs 13th homer in win•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Tallies three hits Sunday•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...