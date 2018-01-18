Giants' Hunter Pence: Will move to left field

Pence will move to left field next season, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants will move the newly-acquired Andrew McCutchen to right field, the position where Pence has received all of his starts in the past 10 years. After a disappointing season at the plate last year, Pence's role may be reduced in 2018, especially if the Giants can add another outfielder before the start of spring training.