Giants' Hunter Pence: Will not play Wednesday
Pence (hamstring) will not start in Wednesday's series finale against the Brewers, Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News reports.
Pence was scratched from Tuesday's contest due to tightness in his left hamstring, but he managed to enter the game and draw a walk as a pinch hitter. Manager Bruce Bochy announced that the 34-year-old will get Wednesday off with the hopes that his outfielder can return after the club's off day Thursday. While Pence's injury doesn't sound too serious, it is worth noting that the veteran had to go on the disabled list earlier this year with an injury to the same hamstring.
